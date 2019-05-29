P C Products Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 157.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 157.84% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 28.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

P C Products shares closed at 32.95 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)