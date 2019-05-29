P C Products Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 157.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for P C Products India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 157.84% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 28.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.
P C Products shares closed at 32.95 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|P C Products India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.56
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.56
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.05
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.31
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.66
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.46
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|13.81
|12.21
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-1.42
|-1.42
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.32
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.32
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited