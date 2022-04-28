P and G Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.26 crore, up 28.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 973.26 crore in March 2022 up 28.12% from Rs. 759.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.85 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 98.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 143.44 crore in March 2021.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 31.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.29 in March 2021.

P and G shares closed at 13,903.20 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 3.71% over the last 12 months.