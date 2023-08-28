English
    P and G Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 852.53 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

    August 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 852.53 crore in June 2023 up 9.81% from Rs. 776.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.24 crore in June 2023 up 255.44% from Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.99 crore in June 2023 up 209.39% from Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2022.

    P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 46.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.11 in June 2022.

    P and G shares closed at 15,542.95 on August 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.48% returns over the last 6 months and 9.47% over the last 12 months.

    Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations848.74881.31755.65
    Other Operating Income3.791.7820.73
    Total Income From Operations852.53883.09776.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.90156.25210.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods193.09213.69173.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.2113.95-5.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.0749.5342.29
    Depreciation15.4114.5814.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses53.54--96.92
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.25300.40191.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.48134.6952.91
    Other Income10.1014.445.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.58149.1358.54
    Interest3.003.570.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.58145.5657.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax206.58145.5657.70
    Tax55.34-19.4615.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.24165.0242.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.24165.0242.55
    Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.5950.8413.11
    Diluted EPS46.5950.8413.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.5950.8413.11
    Diluted EPS46.5950.8413.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 28, 2023

