P and G Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 852.53 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 852.53 crore in June 2023 up 9.81% from Rs. 776.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.24 crore in June 2023 up 255.44% from Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.99 crore in June 2023 up 209.39% from Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2022.

P and G EPS has increased to Rs. 46.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.11 in June 2022.

P and G shares closed at 15,542.95 on August 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.48% returns over the last 6 months and 9.47% over the last 12 months.