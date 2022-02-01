P and G Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,092.98 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,092.98 crore in December 2021 up 7.32% from Rs. 1,018.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.06 crore in December 2021 down 15.39% from Rs. 250.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.33 crore in December 2021 down 13.77% from Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2020.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 65.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 77.21 in December 2020.

P and G shares closed at 14,754.10 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.61% over the last 12 months.