Ortin Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 97.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in June 2021 down 97.48% from Rs. 78.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 47.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 down 76.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2020.

Ortin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Ortin Labs shares closed at 29.75 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.37% returns over the last 12 months.