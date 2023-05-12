Onward Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.37 crore, up 38.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 121.37 crore in March 2023 up 38.76% from Rs. 87.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2023 up 124.54% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2023 up 99.12% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022.
Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.
|Onward Tech shares closed at 350.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.07% returns over the last 6 months and 14.27% over the last 12 months.
|Onward Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.37
|115.78
|87.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.37
|115.78
|87.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.87
|94.31
|68.24
|Depreciation
|3.25
|3.39
|2.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.42
|14.92
|12.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.81
|3.16
|3.63
|Other Income
|1.74
|1.12
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.56
|4.28
|5.24
|Interest
|0.39
|0.43
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.16
|3.85
|4.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.16
|3.85
|4.95
|Tax
|4.93
|1.39
|1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.24
|2.46
|3.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.24
|2.46
|3.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.24
|2.46
|3.22
|Equity Share Capital
|22.31
|22.26
|22.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|1.11
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|3.19
|1.08
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|1.11
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|3.19
|1.08
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited