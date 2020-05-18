Onward Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.59 crore, down 0.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.59 crore in March 2020 down 0.13% from Rs. 65.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 down 193.03% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 105.88% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2019.

Onward Tech shares closed at 40.45 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.59% returns over the last 6 months and -20.22% over the last 12 months.