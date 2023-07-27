English
    Omax Autos Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore in June 2023 up 1.63% from Rs. 70.35 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 76.62% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2023 up 69.84% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022.Omax Autos shares closed at 53.15 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.04% over the last 12 months.
    Omax Autos
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.4992.8370.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.4992.8370.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.4763.1647.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.144.93--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.214.807.12
    Depreciation5.525.635.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.1911.8210.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.242.49-3.22
    Other Income3.874.443.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.116.93-0.22
    Interest5.324.866.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.212.07-6.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.212.07-6.61
    Tax-0.05-4.87-1.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.166.94-4.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.166.94-4.96
    Equity Share Capital21.3921.3921.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.543.24-2.32
    Diluted EPS-0.543.24-2.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.543.24-2.32
    Diluted EPS-0.543.24-2.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Omax Autos #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

