Omax Autos Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 71.49 92.83 70.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 71.49 92.83 70.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 52.47 63.16 47.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 4.93 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.21 4.80 7.12 Depreciation 5.52 5.63 5.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.19 11.82 10.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 2.49 -3.22 Other Income 3.87 4.44 3.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.11 6.93 -0.22 Interest 5.32 4.86 6.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 2.07 -6.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.21 2.07 -6.61 Tax -0.05 -4.87 -1.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 6.94 -4.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.16 6.94 -4.96 Equity Share Capital 21.39 21.39 21.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.54 3.24 -2.32 Diluted EPS -0.54 3.24 -2.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.54 3.24 -2.32 Diluted EPS -0.54 3.24 -2.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited