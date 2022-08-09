Omax Autos Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore, up 71.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.35 crore in June 2022 up 71.9% from Rs. 40.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022 up 19.45% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022 up 342.97% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Omax Autos shares closed at 53.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -5.61% over the last 12 months.