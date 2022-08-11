English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oil India net profit triples on oil in June quarter, gas price boost

    Its net profit was Rs 1,555.46 crore, or Rs 14.34 per share, in April-June compared to Rs 507.94 crore, or Rs 4.68 a share, in the same period a year back.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Oil India Ltd (OIL), the nation's second-largest state explorer, reported a tripling of its net profit in the June quarter on record oil and gas price realisation.

    Its net profit was Rs 1,555.46 crore, or Rs 14.34 per share, in April-June compared to Rs 507.94 crore, or Rs 4.68 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

    The earnings rose as the company got USD 112.72 per barrel price for crude oil it sold in the quarter as opposed to USD 67.15 a barrel rate realised in the same period last year. Gas price realisation more than doubled to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from USD 1.79. Higher crude oil and natural gas prices stem from the rally in international oil prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Turnover nearly doubled to Rs 6,029.86 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year that began on April 1. The earnings were also aided by a 4 per cent rise in crude oil production at 0.78 million tonnes and an 8 per cent rise in gas output at 771 million standard cubic metres.
    PTI
    Tags: #gas price boost #June quarter #Oil India Ltd #Profits #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.