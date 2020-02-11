App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Novartis India Q3 net profit declines 40% to Rs 8cr

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 117.46 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 135.62 crore for the same period year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Novartis India on Tuesday reported a 39.93 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 7.73 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.87 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 117.46 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 135.62 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 660.15 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Business #Novartis India #Results

