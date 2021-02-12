Novartis India Q3 net loss at Rs 71 lakh

Image: Pixabay

Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 71 lakh for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.73 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 93.77 core for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 117.46 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 639.50 per scrip on BSE, down 0.62 percent from its previous close.