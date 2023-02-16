English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Noida Toll Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.03% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

    Noida Toll shares closed at 6.88 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -14.85% over the last 12 months.

    Noida Toll Bridge Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.526.326.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.526.326.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.210.20
    Depreciation10.3810.5510.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.085.004.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.14-9.44-8.51
    Other Income0.661.580.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.48-7.86-8.31
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.49-7.87-8.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.49-7.87-8.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.49-7.87-8.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.49-7.87-8.32
    Equity Share Capital186.20186.20186.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.42-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.42-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.42-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.42-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:55 pm