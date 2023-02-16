Noida Toll Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.03% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.88 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -14.85% over the last 12 months.