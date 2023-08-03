English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nilkamal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 768.98 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 768.98 crore in June 2023 up 9.08% from Rs. 704.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2023 up 9.27% from Rs. 25.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.89 crore in June 2023 up 9.71% from Rs. 68.26 crore in June 2022.

    Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 18.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.25 in June 2022.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,645.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.

    Nilkamal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations768.98816.40704.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations768.98816.40704.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials321.46358.34301.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods123.34120.81145.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.547.29-10.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.7354.5049.54
    Depreciation28.0828.3426.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.62180.80152.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2166.3239.52
    Other Income2.602.912.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8169.2342.11
    Interest9.109.617.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.7159.6234.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.7159.6234.22
    Tax9.5815.768.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.1343.8525.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.1343.8525.75
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8529.3917.25
    Diluted EPS18.8529.3917.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8529.3917.25
    Diluted EPS18.8529.3917.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!