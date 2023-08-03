Nilkamal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 768.98 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 768.98 crore in June 2023 up 9.08% from Rs. 704.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2023 up 9.27% from Rs. 25.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.89 crore in June 2023 up 9.71% from Rs. 68.26 crore in June 2022.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 18.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.25 in June 2022.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,645.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.