    NAVA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,042.28 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,042.28 crore in June 2023 up 1.68% from Rs. 1,025.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.06 crore in June 2023 down 12.58% from Rs. 298.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.36 crore in June 2023 up 3.77% from Rs. 551.55 crore in June 2022.

    NAVA EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.58 in June 2022.

    NAVA shares closed at 361.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.27% returns over the last 6 months and 90.40% over the last 12 months.

    NAVA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,042.28881.441,025.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,042.28881.441,025.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials361.38291.21325.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.73-34.59-42.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.2052.1564.55
    Depreciation77.6978.2775.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.19225.46214.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.55268.95387.55
    Other Income36.12118.9488.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax494.67387.89476.44
    Interest80.0890.7089.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax414.60297.19387.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax414.60297.19387.14
    Tax72.83-46.3748.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities341.76343.56338.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.98-2.090.20
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period342.74341.47338.99
    Minority Interest-81.69-94.82-40.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates261.06246.66298.61
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9917.0020.58
    Diluted EPS17.9917.0020.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9917.0020.58
    Diluted EPS17.9917.0020.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

