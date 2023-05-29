English
    Narbada Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, up 56.03% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narbada Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in March 2023 up 56.03% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 212.19% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 107.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

    Narbada Gems shares closed at 62.19 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.56% over the last 12 months.

    Narbada Gems and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0229.5612.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0229.5612.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.0322.4916.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.084.44-5.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.930.820.44
    Depreciation0.050.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.280.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.261.470.73
    Other Income0.150.150.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.111.620.80
    Interest0.570.330.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.681.290.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.681.290.56
    Tax-0.220.320.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.460.970.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.460.970.41
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1617.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.510.23
    Diluted EPS-0.220.450.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.510.23
    Diluted EPS-0.220.450.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

