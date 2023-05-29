Narbada Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, up 56.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in March 2023 up 56.03% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 212.19% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 107.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 62.19 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.56% over the last 12 months.