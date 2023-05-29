Narbada Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore, up 56.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narbada Gems and Jewellery are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.02 crore in March 2023 up 56.03% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 212.19% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 107.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
Narbada Gems shares closed at 62.19 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 53.56% over the last 12 months.
|Narbada Gems and Jewellery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.02
|29.56
|12.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.02
|29.56
|12.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.03
|22.49
|16.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.08
|4.44
|-5.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|0.82
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.28
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|1.47
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|1.62
|0.80
|Interest
|0.57
|0.33
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.68
|1.29
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.68
|1.29
|0.56
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.32
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.97
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.97
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|21.16
|21.16
|17.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.51
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.45
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.51
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.45
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited