Narbada Gems Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore in June 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2023 up 14.45% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2022.

Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 54.29 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 38.32% over the last 12 months.