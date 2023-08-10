English
    Narbada Gems Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narbada Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore in June 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2023 up 14.45% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2022.

    Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

    Narbada Gems shares closed at 54.29 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 38.32% over the last 12 months.

    Narbada Gems and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.2519.0222.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.2519.0222.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.9024.0313.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.80-6.084.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.930.50
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.350.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.70-0.263.26
    Other Income0.120.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.83-0.113.34
    Interest0.420.570.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.40-0.683.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.40-0.683.11
    Tax0.86-0.220.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.55-0.462.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.55-0.462.33
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1621.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.20-0.221.22
    Diluted EPS1.20-0.221.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.20-0.221.22
    Diluted EPS1.20-0.221.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Narbada Gems #Narbada Gems and Jewellery #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

