Nagreeka Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in December 2022 up 5.76% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 83.23% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 8% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2021.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 17.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.33% returns over the last 6 months and 39.76% over the last 12 months.