Munoth Fin Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 32.04% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 91.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.88% returns over the last 6 months and 800.99% over the last 12 months.