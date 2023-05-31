English
    Munoth Fin Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munoth Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 32.04% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Munoth Fin Serv shares closed at 91.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.88% returns over the last 6 months and 800.99% over the last 12 months.

    Munoth Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.120.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.120.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.08
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.080.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.04-0.15
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.01-0.14
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.01-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.01-0.14
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.01-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.01-0.14
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.01-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.01-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.01-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.01-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm