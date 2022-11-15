English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Munjal Showa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.41 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Munjal Showa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 316.41 crore in September 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 301.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in September 2022 up 14.06% from Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 up 6.7% from Rs. 11.05 crore in September 2021.

    Munjal Showa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

    Munjal Showa shares closed at 102.85 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -19.99% over the last 12 months.

    Munjal Showa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations316.41317.74301.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations316.41317.74301.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.10255.21249.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.86-8.78-15.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.0327.6829.16
    Depreciation2.852.933.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1240.4033.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.301.00
    Other Income8.776.396.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.946.697.80
    Interest0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.926.687.80
    Exceptional Items---6.34--
    P/L Before Tax8.920.347.80
    Tax1.650.031.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.260.306.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.260.306.37
    Equity Share Capital8.008.008.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.810.081.60
    Diluted EPS1.810.081.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.810.081.60
    Diluted EPS1.810.081.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Munjal Showa #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am