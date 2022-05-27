Multibase India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, up 9.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in March 2022 up 9.22% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2022 down 7.98% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

Multibase India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Multibase India shares closed at 190.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)