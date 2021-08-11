Mukund Engg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in June 2021 up 9.34% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2021 up 19.45% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2021 up 20% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2020.

Mukund Engg shares closed at 25.45 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)