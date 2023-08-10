Mukta Arts Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, down 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in June 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2023 down 766.9% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 49.21% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022.

Mukta Arts shares closed at 49.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.