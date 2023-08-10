English
    Mukta Arts Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, down 12.71% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukta Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in June 2023 down 12.71% from Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2023 down 766.9% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 49.21% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022.

    Mukta Arts shares closed at 49.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.

    Mukta Arts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.4341.3046.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.4341.3046.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.641.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.09-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.229.767.91
    Depreciation4.925.464.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.5033.1533.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.90-8.341.50
    Other Income1.515.471.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-2.862.90
    Interest3.573.283.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.96-6.14-0.24
    Exceptional Items-0.93----
    P/L Before Tax-5.89-6.14-0.24
    Tax-0.210.570.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.68-6.72-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.25--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.68-6.97-0.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.11-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.66-6.86-0.65
    Equity Share Capital11.2911.2911.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.69-3.07-0.29
    Diluted EPS-1.69-3.07-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.69-3.07-0.29
    Diluted EPS-1.69-3.07-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

