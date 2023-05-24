MSTC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.53 crore, up 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.53 crore in March 2023 up 0.36% from Rs. 195.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.95 crore in March 2023 down 19.82% from Rs. 95.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.75 crore in March 2023 up 66.27% from Rs. 70.82 crore in March 2022.

MSTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.63 in March 2022.

MSTC shares closed at 308.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 2.49% over the last 12 months.