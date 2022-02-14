MSP Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore in December 2021 up 23.27% from Rs. 477.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021 down 161.45% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2021 down 45.22% from Rs. 46.64 crore in December 2020.

MSP Steel shares closed at 13.10 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and 64.78% over the last 12 months.