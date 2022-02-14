MSP Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 588.54 crore in December 2021 up 23.27% from Rs. 477.43 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021 down 161.45% from Rs. 10.95 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2021 down 45.22% from Rs. 46.64 crore in December 2020.
MSP Steel shares closed at 13.10 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and 64.78% over the last 12 months.
|MSP Steel & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|588.54
|571.74
|477.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|588.54
|571.74
|477.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|465.26
|429.04
|361.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.25
|3.03
|4.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.72
|17.35
|-6.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.88
|12.88
|11.28
|Depreciation
|13.85
|13.75
|13.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.12
|67.39
|60.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.47
|28.30
|33.04
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.39
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.70
|28.69
|33.19
|Interest
|18.26
|19.19
|19.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.56
|9.51
|13.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.56
|9.51
|13.84
|Tax
|0.17
|0.08
|2.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.73
|9.43
|10.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.73
|9.43
|10.95
|Equity Share Capital
|385.42
|385.42
|385.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.24
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.23
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.24
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.23
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited