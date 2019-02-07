MRO-TEK Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 39.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2018 up 39.24% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2018 up 12.19% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2018 up 17.46% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2017.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 38.60 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.85% returns over the last 6 months and 35.44% over the last 12 months.