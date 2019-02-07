MRO-TEK Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 39.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2018 up 39.24% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2018 up 12.19% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2018 up 17.46% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2017.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 38.60 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.85% returns over the last 6 months and 35.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.94
|10.75
|4.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.94
|10.75
|4.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.87
|4.86
|3.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.58
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.57
|1.88
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.14
|2.41
|1.31
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.21
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|1.79
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-0.97
|-2.27
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|-0.94
|-2.15
|Interest
|0.73
|0.56
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-1.50
|-2.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.53
|-1.50
|-2.98
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.06
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.62
|-1.44
|-2.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.62
|-1.44
|-2.98
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-2.78
|-0.18
|-6.88
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.77
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.77
|-1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.77
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.77
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited