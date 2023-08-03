MRF Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,440.29 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,440.29 crore in June 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 5,695.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 588.75 crore in June 2023 up 376.33% from Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,204.54 crore in June 2023 up 128.2% from Rs. 527.84 crore in June 2022.

MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 1,388.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 291.44 in June 2022.

MRF shares closed at 102,589.20 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.35% over the last 12 months.