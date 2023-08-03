English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRF Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,440.29 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,440.29 crore in June 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 5,695.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 588.75 crore in June 2023 up 376.33% from Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,204.54 crore in June 2023 up 128.2% from Rs. 527.84 crore in June 2022.

    MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 1,388.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 291.44 in June 2022.

    MRF shares closed at 102,589.20 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.35% over the last 12 months.

    MRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,440.295,841.725,695.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,440.295,841.725,695.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,780.673,680.864,114.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.608.7712.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks133.02-28.15-240.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost424.21410.22373.59
    Depreciation333.26329.64298.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses967.94916.46943.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax796.59523.92195.32
    Other Income74.6969.7934.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax871.28593.71229.76
    Interest84.2292.4666.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax787.06501.25163.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax787.06501.25163.74
    Tax198.31160.5840.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities588.75340.67123.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period588.75340.67123.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates588.75340.67123.60
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,388.19803.26291.44
    Diluted EPS1,388.19803.26291.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,388.19803.26291.44
    Diluted EPS1,388.19803.26291.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!