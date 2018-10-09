App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motherson Sumi Q2 PAT seen up 5.9% YoY to Rs. 465.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,110 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Motherson Sumi to report net profit at Rs. 465.9 crore up 5.9% year-on-year (up 5.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,110 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,479.9 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 9, 2018 03:58 pm

