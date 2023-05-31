Morarjee Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore, down 35.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore in March 2023 down 35.8% from Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.75 crore in March 2023 down 185.99% from Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2023 down 833.9% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 18.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -11.44% over the last 12 months.