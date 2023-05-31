English
    Morarjee Text Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore, down 35.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.25 crore in March 2023 down 35.8% from Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.75 crore in March 2023 down 185.99% from Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2023 down 833.9% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

    Morarjee Text shares closed at 18.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -11.44% over the last 12 months.

    Morarjee Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.2559.1279.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.2559.1279.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.0323.1139.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.4412.47-4.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.707.177.17
    Depreciation5.365.675.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3427.4235.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.62-16.72-3.94
    Other Income0.270.380.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.35-16.34-3.88
    Interest16.6122.2819.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.96-38.62-23.69
    Exceptional Items-32.74----
    P/L Before Tax-67.70-38.62-23.69
    Tax0.05----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-67.75-38.62-23.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-67.75-38.62-23.69
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.65-10.63-6.52
    Diluted EPS-18.65-10.63-6.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.65-10.63-6.52
    Diluted EPS-18.65-10.63-6.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am