Monarch Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore in December 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.27% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.87% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.

Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.33 in December 2021.

Read More

Monarch Net shares closed at 254.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 72.00% over the last 12 months.