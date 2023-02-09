English
    Monarch Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore in December 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.27% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.87% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.

    Monarch Networth Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.0035.0535.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.0035.0535.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.668.517.62
    Depreciation0.280.270.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1110.5312.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9615.7414.80
    Other Income3.681.534.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6417.2719.23
    Interest2.571.800.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.0615.4718.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.0615.4718.55
    Tax4.354.495.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.7110.9812.91
    Prior Year Adjustments0.00----
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7110.9812.91
    Equity Share Capital31.0531.0531.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.474.33
    Diluted EPS3.683.384.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.773.474.33
    Diluted EPS3.683.384.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited