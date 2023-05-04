English
    Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.70 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:Net Sales at Rs 184.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 177.92 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2023 up 32.79% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022.
    Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in March 2022.Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 1,000.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.07% returns over the last 6 months and 26.14% over the last 12 months.
    Mold-Tek Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.70154.83177.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.70154.83177.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.5289.48110.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.871.17-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1010.6410.62
    Depreciation8.227.496.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5925.1226.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4020.9324.91
    Other Income0.820.421.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2221.3525.96
    Interest1.310.781.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9220.5824.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.9220.5824.83
    Tax3.924.277.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0016.3117.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0016.3117.32
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5615.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.944.925.68
    Diluted EPS6.934.915.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.944.925.68
    Diluted EPS6.934.910.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 4, 2023