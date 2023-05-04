Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.70 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 184.70 154.83 177.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 184.70 154.83 177.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 107.52 89.48 110.17 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.87 1.17 -1.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.10 10.64 10.62 Depreciation 8.22 7.49 6.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.59 25.12 26.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.40 20.93 24.91 Other Income 0.82 0.42 1.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.22 21.35 25.96 Interest 1.31 0.78 1.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.92 20.58 24.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.92 20.58 24.83 Tax 3.92 4.27 7.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.00 16.31 17.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.00 16.31 17.32 Equity Share Capital 16.58 16.56 15.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.94 4.92 5.68 Diluted EPS 6.93 4.91 5.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.94 4.92 5.68 Diluted EPS 6.93 4.91 0.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited