Mold-Tek Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.70 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:Net Sales at Rs 184.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 177.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2023 up 32.79% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2023 up 11% from Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in March 2022.
|Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 1,000.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.07% returns over the last 6 months and 26.14% over the last 12 months.
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.70
|154.83
|177.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.70
|154.83
|177.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|107.52
|89.48
|110.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.87
|1.17
|-1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.10
|10.64
|10.62
|Depreciation
|8.22
|7.49
|6.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.59
|25.12
|26.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.40
|20.93
|24.91
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.42
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.22
|21.35
|25.96
|Interest
|1.31
|0.78
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.92
|20.58
|24.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.92
|20.58
|24.83
|Tax
|3.92
|4.27
|7.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.00
|16.31
|17.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.00
|16.31
|17.32
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.56
|15.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.94
|4.92
|5.68
|Diluted EPS
|6.93
|4.91
|5.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.94
|4.92
|5.68
|Diluted EPS
|6.93
|4.91
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited