Modern Converte Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 836.24% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Converters are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 836.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 2148.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Modern Converte shares closed at 22.70 on April 05, 2022 (BSE)
|Modern Converters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.34
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.34
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.40
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.05
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|0.56
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.67
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.64
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.64
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-0.64
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|-0.64
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|-0.64
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|-2.07
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|-2.07
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|-2.07
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|-2.07
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited