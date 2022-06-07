Modern Converte Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 836.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 836.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 2148.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Modern Converte shares closed at 22.70 on April 05, 2022 (BSE)