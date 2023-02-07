English
    Modern Converte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 73.71% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Converters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 38.04% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    Modern Converters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.280.40
    Depreciation0.290.280.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.490.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-0.95-0.67
    Other Income0.00--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.85-0.95-0.64
    Interest0.080.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.93-1.03-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.93-1.03-0.64
    Tax-0.05-0.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.88-0.98-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.88-0.98-0.64
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.86-0.32-2.07
    Diluted EPS-2.86-0.32-2.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.86-0.32-2.07
    Diluted EPS-2.86-0.32-2.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited