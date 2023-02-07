Modern Converte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 73.71% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Converters are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 38.04% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
Modern Converte shares closed at 26.15 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)
|Modern Converters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.09
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.09
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.28
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.28
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.49
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-0.95
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.95
|-0.64
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-1.03
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-1.03
|-0.64
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|-0.98
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|-0.98
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|-0.32
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.86
|-0.32
|-2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|-0.32
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.86
|-0.32
|-2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited