MMP Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.52 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.52 crore in March 2023 down 6.42% from Rs. 153.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2023 down 24.88% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022.

MMP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

MMP Industries shares closed at 186.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.