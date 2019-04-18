M&M Financial Q4 PAT may dip 14% YoY to Rs. 365 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Financials - NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects M&M Financial to report net profit at Rs. 365 crore down 14% year-on-year (up 14.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,251.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 799 crore.

