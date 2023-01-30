English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Watch Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya now.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mindspace REIT Q3 net operating income rises 22 pc to Rs 455 cr; to distribute Rs 285 cr to unitholders

    The company said in a regulatory filing that its gross leasing stood at 1.3 million square feet in the third quarter of FY23, taking cumulative leasing during April-December to 3.5 million square feet.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
    Mindspace REIT plans to re-develop 1.6 million square feet area at Madhapur, to enhance the growth pipeline.(Representative image)

    Mindspace REIT plans to re-develop 1.6 million square feet area at Madhapur, to enhance the growth pipeline.(Representative image)

    Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Monday reported a 22 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 455 crore for the quarter ended December and announced a distribution of Rs 284.6 crore to unitholders.

    Its net operating income stood at Rs 373.7 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company said in a regulatory filing that its gross leasing stood at 1.3 million square feet in the third quarter of FY23, taking cumulative leasing during April-December to 3.5 million square feet.

    The committed occupancy further rises to 88.3 per cent.