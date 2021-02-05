Minda Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.95 crore, up 135.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.95 crore in December 2020 up 135.96% from Rs. 458.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.40 crore in December 2020 up 238.48% from Rs. 18.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.78 crore in December 2020 up 126.94% from Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2019.

Minda Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

Minda Ind shares closed at 504.55 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.77% returns over the last 6 months and 25.18% over the last 12 months.