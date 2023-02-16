English
    Mcleod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.6% from Rs. 338.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.93 crore in December 2022 down 103.59% from Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2022 down 320.74% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.

    Mcleod shares closed at 17.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.34% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations411.74361.04338.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations411.74361.04338.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2525.4633.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks169.95-172.1335.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost162.67190.73144.70
    Depreciation12.9313.1213.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.85110.07111.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-53.91193.79-0.01
    Other Income5.001.172.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.91194.962.82
    Interest36.6840.8743.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-85.59154.09-40.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-85.59154.09-40.56
    Tax-14.6621.77-5.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-70.93132.32-34.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-70.93132.32-34.84
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.7912.67-3.34
    Diluted EPS-6.7912.67-3.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.7912.67-3.34
    Diluted EPS-6.7912.67-3.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mcleod #Mcleod Russel (India) #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm