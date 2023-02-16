Mcleod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.6% from Rs. 338.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.93 crore in December 2022 down 103.59% from Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2022 down 320.74% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.
Mcleod shares closed at 17.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.34% over the last 12 months.
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|411.74
|361.04
|338.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|411.74
|361.04
|338.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.25
|25.46
|33.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|169.95
|-172.13
|35.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|162.67
|190.73
|144.70
|Depreciation
|12.93
|13.12
|13.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.85
|110.07
|111.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.91
|193.79
|-0.01
|Other Income
|5.00
|1.17
|2.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.91
|194.96
|2.82
|Interest
|36.68
|40.87
|43.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.59
|154.09
|-40.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.59
|154.09
|-40.56
|Tax
|-14.66
|21.77
|-5.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.93
|132.32
|-34.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.93
|132.32
|-34.84
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.79
|12.67
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-6.79
|12.67
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.79
|12.67
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-6.79
|12.67
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited