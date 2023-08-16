Mcleod Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore, down 1.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore in June 2023 down 1.5% from Rs. 229.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.65 crore in June 2023 down 90.18% from Rs. 38.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 115.7% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2022.

Mcleod shares closed at 19.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.26% returns over the last 6 months and -14.13% over the last 12 months.