English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mcleod Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore, down 1.5% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.44 crore in June 2023 down 1.5% from Rs. 229.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.65 crore in June 2023 down 90.18% from Rs. 38.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 115.7% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2022.

    Mcleod shares closed at 19.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.26% returns over the last 6 months and -14.13% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.44226.04229.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.44226.04229.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.139.9911.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.228.295.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.6094.50-83.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost182.31145.23195.08
    Depreciation16.4917.4116.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.9268.4595.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.03-117.83-11.05
    Other Income2.625.506.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.41-112.33-4.48
    Interest54.6374.0340.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-73.04-186.36-45.15
    Exceptional Items---933.42--
    P/L Before Tax-73.04-1,119.78-45.15
    Tax-0.39-41.51-6.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-72.65-1,078.27-38.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-72.65-1,078.27-38.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-72.65-1,078.27-38.20
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.96-103.22-3.66
    Diluted EPS-6.96-103.22-3.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.96-103.22-3.66
    Diluted EPS-6.96-103.22-3.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mcleod #Mcleod Russel (India) #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!