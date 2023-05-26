English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maximus Interna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 234.69% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maximus International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 234.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Maximus Interna shares closed at 14.89 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.61% returns over the last 6 months and 39.16% over the last 12 months.

    Maximus International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.656.750.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.656.750.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.596.470.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.09
    Depreciation0.060.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.140.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.05-0.47
    Other Income0.180.280.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.23-0.15
    Interest0.080.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.18-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.18-0.17
    Tax-0.02-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.19-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.19-0.18
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.02-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.010.02-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.02-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.010.02-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maximus Interna #Maximus International #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 11:53 am