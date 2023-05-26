Maximus Interna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 234.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 234.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 14.89 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.61% returns over the last 6 months and 39.16% over the last 12 months.