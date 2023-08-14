Mawana Sugars Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 326.14 350.33 308.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 326.14 350.33 308.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 255.19 562.24 255.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.90 3.27 7.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.26 -348.04 -0.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.76 20.08 19.36 Depreciation 7.86 9.35 8.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.50 31.65 23.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.33 71.78 -5.76 Other Income 0.55 0.82 0.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.78 72.60 -4.92 Interest 9.66 5.96 9.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.44 66.64 -14.27 Exceptional Items -- -0.51 -0.92 P/L Before Tax -20.44 66.13 -15.19 Tax -4.82 13.99 -3.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.62 52.14 -11.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.62 52.14 -11.89 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.62 52.14 -11.89 Equity Share Capital 39.12 39.12 39.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.99 13.33 -3.04 Diluted EPS -3.99 13.33 -3.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.99 13.33 -3.04 Diluted EPS -3.99 13.33 -3.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited