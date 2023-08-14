English
    Mawana Sugars Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore in June 2023 up 5.85% from Rs. 308.11 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2023 down 31.36% from Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2023 down 176.84% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2022.Mawana Sugars shares closed at 104.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.03% returns over the last 6 months and 20.82% over the last 12 months.
    Mawana Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations326.14350.33308.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations326.14350.33308.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.19562.24255.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.903.277.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.26-348.04-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7620.0819.36
    Depreciation7.869.358.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.5031.6523.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.3371.78-5.76
    Other Income0.550.820.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.7872.60-4.92
    Interest9.665.969.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.4466.64-14.27
    Exceptional Items---0.51-0.92
    P/L Before Tax-20.4466.13-15.19
    Tax-4.8213.99-3.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.6252.14-11.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.6252.14-11.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.6252.14-11.89
    Equity Share Capital39.1239.1239.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.9913.33-3.04
    Diluted EPS-3.9913.33-3.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.9913.33-3.04
    Diluted EPS-3.9913.33-3.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

