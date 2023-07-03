Marg Techno Pro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 281.71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 438.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 17.00 on June 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.26% returns over the last 6 months and 75.26% over the last 12 months.