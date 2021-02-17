Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 78.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in December 2020 down 78.71% from Rs. 29.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2020 up 12.65% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020 down 2.03% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2019.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 11.25 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.79% over the last 12 months.