Manugraph Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 78.71% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in December 2020 down 78.71% from Rs. 29.03 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2020 up 12.65% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2020 down 2.03% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2019.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 11.25 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.79% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.18
|3.76
|29.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.18
|3.76
|29.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.19
|2.51
|17.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.64
|0.18
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|5.54
|10.95
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.45
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.69
|1.76
|4.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-6.68
|-5.02
|Other Income
|--
|1.03
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-5.65
|-4.02
|Interest
|0.65
|0.72
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.57
|-6.37
|-4.53
|Exceptional Items
|-1.03
|-10.44
|-1.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.60
|-16.81
|-6.15
|Tax
|0.06
|0.12
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.66
|-16.93
|-6.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.15
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.66
|-16.93
|-6.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.66
|-16.93
|-6.48
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-2.13
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-2.13
|-2.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-2.13
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-2.13
|-2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited