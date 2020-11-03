172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mangalore-chemicals-and-fertilizers-q2-net-profit-up-79-to-rs-40-5-crore-6061281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Q2 net profit up 79% to Rs 40.5 crore

Expenses remained lower at Rs 633.81 crore as against Rs 700.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on November 3 posted a 79.31 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 40.56 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Net income for the September quarter declined to Rs 696.68 crore from Rs 737.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 633.81 crore as against Rs 700.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

Close
Shares of the company rose 8.97 per cent to settle at Rs 31.60 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Business #Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.