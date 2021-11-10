Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 727.82 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 727.82 crore in September 2021 up 5.67% from Rs. 688.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2021 down 28.56% from Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.92 crore in September 2021 down 25.79% from Rs. 95.57 crore in September 2020.

Mangalore Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.42 in September 2020.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 73.85 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.51% returns over the last 6 months and 138.61% over the last 12 months.