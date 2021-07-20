Mangalam Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore, up 57.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore in June 2021 up 57.14% from Rs. 226.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2021 up 189.51% from Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.71 crore in June 2021 up 66.19% from Rs. 53.38 crore in June 2020.

Mangalam Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 14.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.17 in June 2020.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 417.45 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.88% returns over the last 6 months and 108.73% over the last 12 months.