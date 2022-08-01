Manaksia Alumin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.97 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.97 crore in June 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 81.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022 up 46.24% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2021.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 20.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.