Manaksia Alumin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.82 crore, down 35.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.82 crore in June 2020 down 35.88% from Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2020 down 1878.81% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2020 down 195.27% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2019.
Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 8.35 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 101.20% returns over the last 6 months and 72.16% over the last 12 months.
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.82
|63.53
|80.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.82
|63.53
|80.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.31
|38.46
|36.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.13
|-0.26
|10.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.65
|-1.89
|11.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.25
|3.21
|3.14
|Depreciation
|1.46
|1.36
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.28
|18.61
|15.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|4.04
|2.29
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.78
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.09
|4.82
|3.63
|Interest
|2.72
|3.63
|3.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.81
|1.19
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.81
|1.19
|0.60
|Tax
|--
|-1.43
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.81
|2.62
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.81
|2.62
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|6.55
|6.55
|6.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|0.40
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|0.40
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|0.40
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|0.40
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am