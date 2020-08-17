Manaksia Alumin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.82 crore, down 35.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.82 crore in June 2020 down 35.88% from Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2020 down 1878.81% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2020 down 195.27% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2019.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 8.35 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 101.20% returns over the last 6 months and 72.16% over the last 12 months.