    Manaksia Alumin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 130.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 down 49.74% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2021.

    Manaksia Aluminium Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.14119.75130.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.14119.75130.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.8868.4286.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.3110.292.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.294.074.30
    Depreciation1.751.771.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7128.5129.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.836.685.83
    Other Income0.170.280.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.006.975.94
    Interest4.964.163.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.042.812.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.042.812.51
    Tax0.770.78--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.262.022.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.262.022.51
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.310.38
    Diluted EPS0.190.310.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.310.38
    Diluted EPS0.190.310.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
