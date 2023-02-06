Manaksia Alumin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 130.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 down 49.74% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2021.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

Read More