Man Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.27 crore, up 157.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:Net Sales at Rs 680.27 crore in March 2023 up 157.42% from Rs. 264.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in March 2023 up 118.33% from Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.67 crore in March 2023 up 106.01% from Rs. 66.34 crore in March 2022.
Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.
|Man Infra shares closed at 83.45 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.12% over the last 12 months.
|Man Infraconstruction
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|680.27
|456.86
|264.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|680.27
|456.86
|264.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|316.86
|163.00
|74.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.27
|-33.42
|-11.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.88
|17.64
|17.10
|Depreciation
|3.06
|3.02
|2.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.87
|180.76
|127.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|121.33
|125.85
|52.95
|Other Income
|12.28
|14.92
|10.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.61
|140.77
|63.68
|Interest
|13.88
|15.21
|14.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|119.73
|125.56
|49.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|119.73
|125.56
|49.67
|Tax
|30.90
|36.06
|8.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|88.83
|89.50
|41.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|88.83
|89.50
|41.58
|Minority Interest
|-9.95
|--
|-4.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.69
|1.10
|-0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|81.58
|90.61
|37.36
|Equity Share Capital
|74.25
|74.25
|74.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|2.28
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|2.28
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|2.28
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|2.28
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited