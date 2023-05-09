English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Man Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.27 crore, up 157.42% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:Net Sales at Rs 680.27 crore in March 2023 up 157.42% from Rs. 264.26 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in March 2023 up 118.33% from Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.67 crore in March 2023 up 106.01% from Rs. 66.34 crore in March 2022.
    Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.Man Infra shares closed at 83.45 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.12% over the last 12 months.
    Man Infraconstruction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations680.27456.86264.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations680.27456.86264.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.86163.0074.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.27-33.42-11.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8817.6417.10
    Depreciation3.063.022.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses198.87180.76127.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.33125.8552.95
    Other Income12.2814.9210.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.61140.7763.68
    Interest13.8815.2114.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.73125.5649.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax119.73125.5649.67
    Tax30.9036.068.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.8389.5041.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.8389.5041.58
    Minority Interest-9.95---4.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.691.10-0.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.5890.6137.36
    Equity Share Capital74.2574.2574.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.281.01
    Diluted EPS2.202.281.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.281.01
    Diluted EPS2.202.281.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Man Infra #Man Infraconstruction #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm