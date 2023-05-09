Man Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 680.27 crore, up 157.42% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 680.27 456.86 264.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 680.27 456.86 264.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 316.86 163.00 74.96 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.27 -33.42 -11.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.88 17.64 17.10 Depreciation 3.06 3.02 2.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 198.87 180.76 127.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.33 125.85 52.95 Other Income 12.28 14.92 10.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.61 140.77 63.68 Interest 13.88 15.21 14.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.73 125.56 49.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 119.73 125.56 49.67 Tax 30.90 36.06 8.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.83 89.50 41.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.83 89.50 41.58 Minority Interest -9.95 -- -4.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.69 1.10 -0.17 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.58 90.61 37.36 Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 74.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.20 2.28 1.01 Diluted EPS 2.20 2.28 1.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.20 2.28 1.01 Diluted EPS 2.20 2.28 1.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited